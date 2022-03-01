Galaxy S22 hits all-time low price of $699 — comes with free $100 Amazon gift card

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 5G phone is heavily discounted at Amazon right now. If you're currently in the market for a new daily driver, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S22 Unlocked for $699 at Amazon. That's $100 cheaper than its normal price of $799. This is the lowest price ever for this unlocked phone. Plus, you'll receive a free $100 gift card via coupon, "86BONBGJ6AUU" at checkout to use on future Amazon purchases.

Amazon also offers the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus for $899 ($100 off) along with the free $100 gift card.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. Plus, receive a $100 Amazon gift card via coupon, "86BONBGJ6AUU". The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 flagship release is one of the best Android phones around. It packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Galaxy S22 review, we praise the phone's bright 120Hz display, powerful mobile processor, and enhanced triple camera. We rate the Galaxy S22 4.5 out of 5-stars and give it our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the Galaxy S22's Snapdragon 8 chip performed well in our multitasking test. It showed no signs of slowdown with 12 Google Chrome tabs, Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps.

Anyone who likes to capture life's fleeting moments will benefit from the Galaxy S22's new wide-angle camera. The upgraded 50MP sensor and light-gathering f/1.8 aperture produces bright, detailed images, even in low light.

Battery-wise, the Galaxy S22 wiped the floor with its competitors. It endured 11 hours of continuous web surfing over cell towers at 150 nits of brightness. This beats the iPhone 13 (10:33), OnePlus 9 (10:53), and Pixel 6 Pro (7:47) run times.

If you're due for a new daily driver, the Galaxy S22 is a solid choice. Especially at this all-time low price.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. And for a limited time, receive free $100 Amazon gift card via coupon, "86BONBGJ6AUU". The entry model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.