Galaxy Buds Pro deal takes $49 off Samsung's excellent earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Pro are among our top picks for best true wireless earbuds. And for a limited time, you can score a solid discount on Samsung's AirPods Pro alternatives.

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $151. They normally cost $199, so that's $49 in savings and just $2 shy of their record low price. As far as headphone deals go, it's one of the best out there.

By comparison, it's $19 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

Galaxy Buds Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $151 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $49 off the Samsung Galaxy Pro true wireless earbuds. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we liked their compact, comfortable design, and audio quality. We were also impressed by strong noise-cancelling functionality. We gave the Galaxy Buds Pro a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead which is on par with today's other buds. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our surroundings including ongoing traffic.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. Weighing in at 0.2 ounces and 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds Pro are lightweight and small. They're on par with the AirPods Pro earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches) and Galaxy Buds Live (0.2 ounces,1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches).

As for audio quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro have a defined sound profile. Listening to Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's “On It”, alongside the harmonizing vocals, we could clearly hear the bass and background instruments. The Galaxy Buds Pro are also great for watching movies, taking calls and working out.

If comfort, sound, and versatility are priority to you, the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are a solid choice.

There's not telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab them while you still can.