New Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is world's first 16-inch laptop to offer 240Hz refresh rate with WQHD+ display

Lenovo unveiled a new batch of Legion gaming laptops at CES 2022, and we got a first look at the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Series gaming laptops offering a 240Hz adaptive refresh rate with a WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) display.



Introducing four new Legion laptops, including the Lenovo Legion 5/5i Pro and Legion 5/5i, each will be powered by either the latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs or next-gen AMD Ryzen processors. Lenovo claims the laptops have been "calibrated to crush the competition," which should pique any gamer's interest.

Lenovo Legion 5/5i Pro (Gen 7)

The new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with 12th Gen Intel CPUs will be available in early February 2022 with prices starting at $1,569.99, while the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors is available in April 2022 and starts at $1,429.99.

(Image credit: Future)

The Legion 5 Pro and 5i Pro are virtually identical in every way, except for the CPU powering each laptop. Under the hood, the Legion 5 Pro Series can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU or next-gen AMD Ryzen processor, latest RTX 30 Series GPU (Lenovo doesn't state the recent RTX 3080 Ti, though), up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD for storage.



Lenovo is going all-in on the 16-inch laptop's display, claiming it's the world’s first 16-inch laptop series with a WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. That's ideal for gamers after buttery-smooth frame rates on a 16:10 aspect ratio. Better yet, the display offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, up to 3ms response time, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and up to 500 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Future)

Both the Legion 5 and 5i Pro come in a cool Glacier White design, along with a Storm Grey hue. Lenovo claims the aluminum and magnesium metal build contributes to the laptop's light weight, coming in at just under 5.5 pounds. There's also a new Legion Spectrum RGB Lighting feature, a four-zone backlight effects system developed especially for Lenovo Legion PCs and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard. While the 16-inch laptop appears chunky, Lenovo states the chassis is thinner than previous generations — featuring a trimmed lid and hinge design, along with a zero bump hinge for added protection.



When it comes to ports, expect one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port on the left, along with one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an audio combo jack and one E-Shutter button on the right. The rest of the ports on placed along the rear, including two USB-A Gen 1 ports, one USB-C Gen 2 port with 135W Power Delivery, an HDMI 2.1 output, and an RJ45 Ethernet.



Along with its 80Whr battery with a 230W power adapter, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, there's a lot to look forward to with the Lenovo Legion 5/5i Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo Legion 5/5i

The Pro-less Lenovo Legion 5i is set to be available starting from February 2022 with prices starting from $1,199.99, while the Legion 5 sporting a next-gen AMD Ryzen processor will be available starting from April 2022, starting at $1,129.99.

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the Legion 5 Pro Series, the 5 and 5i models of the 15-inch Legion gaming laptop are identical, except for the processors. Expect up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU or next-gen AMD Ryzen processor, the latest RTX 30 Series GPU (no mention of the recent RTX 3080 Ti), up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD for storage.



In terms of visuals, the 15-inch Legion laptop boasts a WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS 16:9 display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, along with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and 300 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Future)

Coming in at 5.3 pounds, Lenovo claims the 7th generation Legion 5 is 15% thinner than previous generations, and now comes in Storm Grey and Cloud grey color options. Plus, the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB have received a 33% reduction in percussion noise. Along with a 40% more powerful, yet quieter, fan, Lenovo aims to deliver a silent gaming laptop.



When it comes to ports, expect one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port on the left, along with one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an audio combo jack and one E-Shutter button on the right. The rest of the ports on placed along the rear, including two USB-A Gen 1 ports, one USB-C Gen 2 port with 135W Power Delivery, an HDMI 2.1 output, and an RJ45 Ethernet.

(Image credit: Future)

Will the new Lenovo Legion 5/5i make it onto our list of best 15-inch laptops? Only time will tell, but Lenovo also announced a number of other Legion gaming accessories to look forward to.

(Image credit: Future)

This includes a slew of gaming monitors, such as the Lenovo Legion Y25-30, Lenovo G27qe-20 and Lenovo G24qe-20. The star of the show is the 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Legion Y25-30, which boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB color gamut coverage with Delta E<2 color accuracy. Plus, it's DisplayHDR 400 certified. The monitor will be available starting from May 2022 with prices starting at $339.99.



Lenovo is also launching the Legion M600s wireless mouse and Lenovo Legion M300s RGB mouse for left- and right-handed gamers. They boast lossless sub 1ms via 2.4GHz connection, via Bluetooth, or wired USB-C cable, and feature lighting effects thanks to the 16.8 million colors onboard. You can also expect a native 19,000 DPI and up to 70 hours of battery life. Both the M600s and M300s wireless gaming mice will be available in May 2022, priced at $84.99 and $29.99, respectively.



Lenovo put out all the stops in its gaming-focused Legion devices, and we can't wait to get our hands on them all to test them out. While we twiddle our thumbs, check out everything else announced at CES 2022.