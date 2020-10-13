Epic Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Prime Day deal takes $350 off

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone this holiday season, Amazon has some epic Prime Day deals going on. Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are heavily discounted today in deals that bring both phones to the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for just $449 after a steep $350 discount. At the same time, the Pixel 4 XL also gets a $350 price cut, dropping it down to $549. You can upgrade from the 64GB Pixel 4 XL to the 128GB model for $100 more.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB): was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

One of the best Android phones around, the Pixel 4 has outstanding 16MP and 12MP cameras capable of taking DSLR-quality images. The 5.7-inch OLED display is gorgeous and the minimalist design is elegant and premium.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB): was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

The larger twin to the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and dual 12MP and 16MP cameras. Like the smaller model, the Pixel 4 XL takes fantastic photos while the glass design is sleek and premium. The Pixel 4 XL also lasts longer on a charge.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both marked down by $350. While we haven't reviewed these phones, they received high marks from our sister site, Tom's Guide. While the battery life of the smaller model was criticized by most reviewers, it made up for it with one of the best cameras in the industry.

The 5.7-inch OLED display on the Pixel 4 might be a tad dim but the colors pop and images look crisp. Ditching the fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 4 features a reliable Face Unlock technology so you don't have to touch your phone to login.

As for the Pixel 4 XL, it takes everything we like about the Pixel 4 and brings a bigger battery that will stay powered for longer. I actually own the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL and can easily make it through a day of heavy use. Personally, the Pixel 4 XL is the best phone I've owned. It's fast, pure Android 11 is a joy to use, and those cameras are second-to-none.

As part of Prime Day, these deals will only be around for another day or two, so we recommend jumping on them before they expire...or sell out.

