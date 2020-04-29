Epic Games Store now requires 2FA to claim free games: How to use it

Epic Games is now taking steps to help better protect users after it was sued last year because of a security breach that let hackers access personal information. Epic Games is now requiring users to use two-factor authentication (2FA) in order to claim free games.

The free game currently on the Epic Games Store is the strategic RPG For The King, which you can claim up until April 30. Epic Games is enforcing this 2FA rule up until May 21.

How to enable 2FA on your Epic Games Store account

To enable 2FA, go to your Epic Games Account settings and select the Password & Security tab. Then, under the bold Two-factor Authentication heading, you'll see three options for 2FA: authenticator app, SMS authentication and email authentication. Some authenticator apps for 2FA are Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and Authy.

We think Epic Games should keep enforcing 2FA for good. I was forced to enable 2FA for my own account long before because it was hacked. Thankfully, I didn't have any of my card information on the account, but it was still spooky.

It would also behoove the company to do so, as the aforementioned lawsuit was focused around how Epic Games failed to put adequate security measures in place and notify users about the breach fast enough.

After For The King comes off the free list, you'll get Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands, which will be available from April 30 to May 7.