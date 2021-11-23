Epic Black Friday laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook for just $149

Black Friday is the best time to of the year to buy a laptop and Chromebooks are among the most affordable. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event currently slashes dollars off already modestly priced Chromebooks.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook Flex 3 is now $149. Typically, this laptop retails for $379, so you're saving $230. This is the Chromebook Flex 3's lowest price ever. It's also one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen so far.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook deal

This Black Friday deal knocks $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook has a 360-hinge to easily convert from laptop to tablet in a cinch.

Chromebooks come with an extra 15GB of free Cloud storage and tons of Google Perks.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review, we were impressed by its 2-in-1 design, touch screen with pen support and exceptional keyboard. We expect the Chromebook in this deal to be on par with its sibling.

Port-wise, the IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook equips you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

So you're looking for inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop, at just under $150, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook is a solid choice.