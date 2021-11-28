Best eBay Cyber Monday deals: Up to 50% off MacBooks, Nintendo Switch, AirPods and more

Three things are for certain: death, taxes and eBay dropping a tonne of massive Black Friday deals. Oh, and Cyber Monday deals, too. Price cuts are popping up all over the place across laptops, smartphones, headphones, games, TVs and so much more.

Cyber Monday is already kicking off and we’re already seeing savings worthy of your hard-earned money. Not only that, but thanks to the occasional sneaky discount code, you can buy brand new tech at lower prices than anywhere else.

So get your mouse-clicking fingers ready, scroll on down and check out the best eBay Cyber Monday deals happening right now. Make sure you bookmark this page too, as we will be updating it live!

eBay Cyber Monday deals 2021

Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £215 @ eBay Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £215 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS

This is the deal everyone waits for, right? The cheaper Nintendo Switch is getting marvelous discounts just in time for the holidays. Thanks to the OLED switch, the previous-gen model is now less than ever at under £250!

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M1): was £989 now £889 @ eBay Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M1): was £989 now £889 @ eBay with code MAGPIEBF15

For a prosumer, there’s really no better tablet in Apple’s lineup than the iPad Pro, which received a seriously big turbo boost with an M1 chipset. Right now, you can get £100 off and we recommend getting the 128GB model, to fit all your high capacity creator files on there.

Returnal: was £69.99 now £40.49 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS Returnal: was £69.99 now £40.49 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS

One of the best games of the year just got way cheaper thanks to this discount code! This rogue lite is a fantastically immersive adventure which makes the most of your console's graphical power and controller haptics.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was £64.99 now £40.49 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was £64.99 now £40.49 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS

The PS5 upgrade to this awesome Samurai adventure from Sucker Punch game brings 4K visuals and a 60FPS frame rate along with an entire new island to explore.

Geo GeoBook 2e: was £205.44 now £119.99 @ eBay Geo GeoBook 2e: was £205.44 now £119.99 @ eBay

Do you just need something small and dirt cheap that is able to get the bare essentials done? This 12.5-inch netbook will do the job. The Intel Celeron chip with 4GB of RAM inside may make some eyes roll, but for £85 off, this is a cracking deal, so long as you know what you’re getting here.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (refurbished): was £299 now £269 @ eBay Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (refurbished): was £299 now £269 @ eBay

This convertible Chromebook packs plenty of power into a seriously stylish chassis. It comes packed with an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, along with a gorgeous FHD display up top and a package that is just 0.6-inches thin.

Apple AirPods Max: was £654 now £429 @ eBay with £20 discount applied Apple AirPods Max: was £654 now £429 @ eBay with £20 discount applied

Thanks to an additional £20 discount on top of this saving, you can pick up the high quality AirPods Max over-ear cans at over £200 off. The drivers deliver an amazingly immersive, well-balanced sound in these premium-quality cups for a comfortable listening experience.

LG 75-inch 4K TV: was £949 now £799 @ eBay LG 75-inch 4K TV: was £949 now £799 @ eBay

Sometimes, bigger is better. That much is obvious with LG’s massive 4K panel, which you can now get £150 off. This 2021 model packs plenty of connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, alongside a slim profile, wall-mount compatibility and HDR.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (refurbished): was £899 now £774 @ eBay Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (refurbished): was £899 now £774 @ eBay

This is an ideal gaming laptop with plenty of power for people jumping into the world of portable gaming powerhouses. How do I know this? I actually own one! The pairing of AMD Ryzen 7-3750H CPU and GTX 1660Ti handles Forza Horizon 5 well. Multitasking is nailed by 16GB RAM, and the 512GB SSD is nice and fast.

Apple iPhone 12 (refurbished): was £654 now £556 @ eBay with code MUSICMAGPIE20 Apple iPhone 12 (refurbished): was £654 now £556 @ eBay with code MUSICMAGPIE20

Music Magpie is back at it again with a 15% discount code, which takes the impressive iPhone 12 down to just £556. The 12MP camera system produces gorgeous shots, the vivid retina display is beautiful and you’ve got access to the huge Apple ecosystem of apps thanks to iOS.