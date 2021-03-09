Diablo 2 Resurrected: PC users can use old save files

Since the recent announcement of Diablo 2 Resurrected, we learned that PC users will be able to use their original save files if they have them stored locally.

Producer Matthew Cederquist revealed this in an interview with IGN, stating "Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single-player save files will carry over."

What we know about transferring saves in Diablo 2

We don't know much about the actual process yet, but ideally, there will be clear instructions on how to do so when the game launches. Unfortunately, players on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch won't be able to access any PC save files.

However, Blizzard plans on implementing cross-progression, so in theory, if you purchased the PC version, transferred your old save, and then purchased Diablo 2 on consoles, you should be able to access your save that way.

Then again, that's quite a few steps and a lot of money to spend. It's unclear if Blizzard would allow it, but if you uploaded your old PC file directly to your Battle.net account, then you could, in theory, access your PC save on consoles.

We're not sure when Diablo 2 Resurrected is launching just yet, but there's currently a tech alpha you can opt-in to.