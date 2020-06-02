Trending

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 now $300 off in 2-in-1 laptop deal

By

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU hits lowest price yet

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is now $300 off
Dell Inspiron 7000 series laptop (Image credit: Future)

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. If you want an all-around capable machine for a great price, check out this incredible deal. 

Currently, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 for $1,049 at Best Buy. Usually, this 2-in-1 is priced at $1,349, so that's a whopping $300 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop. 

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 laptop offers fast performance and a gorgeous design with a cleverly hidden stylus slot. This model has a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory and an MX250 GPU.
View Deal

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy. 

The Inspiron 15 7000 on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, s 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory and an MX250 GPU. 

This laptop offers fast performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming. Artists and students will benefit from the laptop's stylus pen and flexible design. 

Although we didn't review this exact configuration, we tested the previous-gen Dell Inspiron 15 7000 and were impressed by its vibrant and crisp 4K display, premium aluminum chassis and flexible 2-in-1 design. 

The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 has a decent variety of ports. It's equipped with an HDMI, a USB Type-C, and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. There's also an SD card reader and headphone jack onboard. 

So if you're looking for a powerful all-around 2-in-1 laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is a solid choice. This deal won't last long, so be sure to scoop one up at this great price. 