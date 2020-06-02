Dell Inspiron 15 7000 now $300 off in 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. If you want an all-around capable machine for a great price, check out this incredible deal.

Currently, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 for $1,049 at Best Buy. Usually, this 2-in-1 is priced at $1,349, so that's a whopping $300 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 laptop offers fast performance and a gorgeous design with a cleverly hidden stylus slot. This model has a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory and an MX250 GPU.

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.

The Inspiron 15 7000 on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, s 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory and an MX250 GPU.

This laptop offers fast performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming. Artists and students will benefit from the laptop's stylus pen and flexible design.

Although we didn't review this exact configuration, we tested the previous-gen Dell Inspiron 15 7000 and were impressed by its vibrant and crisp 4K display, premium aluminum chassis and flexible 2-in-1 design.

The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 has a decent variety of ports. It's equipped with an HDMI, a USB Type-C, and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. There's also an SD card reader and headphone jack onboard.

So if you're looking for a powerful all-around 2-in-1 laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is a solid choice. This deal won't last long, so be sure to scoop one up at this great price.