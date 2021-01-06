Bose Sport Open Earbuds unveiled — pre-order them now

Bose officially announced on Tuesday its next-gen wireless earbuds for workouts, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds.

These sporty earbuds feature a contoured ear hook design to keep them in place while you're running or cycling. They're uniquely engineered to sit above your ear canal to keep you aware of your surroundings.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds Pre-order: was $199.95 now $199 @ Best Buy

The new Bose Sport Open Earbuds are great for working out, runs, rides, walks, and hikes. They play nice with both iOS and Android devices, provide up to 8 hours of battery life, and are IPX4 resistant to sweat, heat, rain, and snow. Pre-orders are also open at Bose.com.

Where noise-cancelling headphones provide distraction-free listening, Bose OpenAudio technology lets you enjoy music and take calls without tuning out what's around you. And when you're chatting with friends or family, an advanced microphone system isolates your voice by reducing the interference of wind and noise for crystal clear communication with no sound leakage.

Moreover, on-ear controls make it easy to play, pause, and skip songs or answer, decline, and end calls.

“Runners and cyclists have been asking us for headphones that let them stay focused on their performance without wires, neckbands, or having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, or anything else they don’t want to miss,” Bose wearable audio category director, Mehul Trivedi, said in a news release. “Our new Sport Open Earbuds solve all these problems — and they’re the only earbuds that do."

Although no exact calendar release date was announced, Bose Sport Open Earbuds, will be available at retailers for $199.95 in mid-January. BestBuy.com and Bose.com are now accepting pre-orders for the Bose Sport Earbuds.