Best Black Friday VR deals 2020

If you're on the prowl for the best Black Friday VR deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Black Friday deals on VR-ready laptops , VR headsets and VR consoles and more.

Although the pickings are slim for standalone VR headset deals, we expect to see markdowns for Black Friday. For example, we could see a discount on the best selling Oculus Rift S this month. The lowest price we've ever seen for this headset was $349 and would like to see an even bigger discount on Black Friday. The Oculus Rift S has a smart, comfy design, gorgeous display, and supports tons of games.

Another hot ticket item we'd like to see among Black Friday VR deals is the $349 PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle. Although this VR kit is designed for the PS4 console, you can also set it up on the PS5. You'll just need to request a free PlayStation Camera adapter direct from Sony here.

The PSVR Marvel's Iron Man bundle includes: a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

Black Friday VR deals right now

Best Black Friday VR deals

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset: was $399 now $397 @ Amazon

The Oculus Rift S is modestly discounted on Amazon right now —but hey a deal is a deal. The lowest price we've ever seen the best-selling Oculus Rift S VR drop to is $349. We'd like to see an even bigger discount on Black Friday. It sports a smart, comfy design and gorgeous display. It supports tons of games and exclusives so you can blast, slash and soar your way through the Oculus library. View Deal

Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset (64GB): $246 @ Newegg

The Oculus Go incorporates breathable fabrics and injection foam molding into its design. It features a wide quad, fast-Switch LCD, a wide field of view with reduced glare and built-in speakers for spatial sound. At $246, it's $28 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset: $699 @ Amazon

The lowest price we've seen for the HTC Vive Cosmos is $599 which we expect see return on Black Friday. This VR headset features a sharp display, great audio, and solid app with tons of games. View Deal

KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

These earmuffs are specifically design for the Oculus Quest/Quest 2 VR headset. They reduce noise leakage and feature a soft silicone design for a custom fit. Save $8 via a clickable coupon on Amazon, View Deal

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon

This PlayStation VR bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock. View Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 Camera: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

Combined with the PlayStation wireless controller's light bar, the 3D depth-sensing technology in the PlayStation Camera ensures precise player tracking. This camera also works with the PS5 console along with a free adapter, courtesy of Sony which you can request here. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off VR-ready Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

