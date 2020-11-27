Black Friday gaming laptop deal! HP Omen 15 only $899 — and it comes with a mouse and headset

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are crashing down to jaw-dropping prices, and one of the machines offering a killer discount is the HP Omen 15.

Originally $1,299 at Walmart (boo!), the HP Omen 15 — packed with an Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti — is now only $899! It also comes bundled with a gaming mouse and gaming headset. Win!

Black Friday gaming laptop deal: HP Omen 15 with mouse and gaming headset bundle

HP Omen 15: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

The HP Omen 15 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD combo and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The HP Omen 15 also comes bundled with a matching mouse and headset so you don't have to buy your gaming peripherals separately. This is a Black Friday gaming laptop deal you'd be nutty to miss out on.View Deal

In this knock-out Black Friday gaming laptop deal, you needn't spend a fortune on a decent gaming rig. The HP Omen 15, marked down from $1,299 to $899, comes bundled with an Omen 400 mouse (a $42.99 value). The Omen 400 is a highly rated mouse that's engineered for precision. The mouse promises fast response times and a lifetime of durability.

The HP Omen 15 also comes with the Omen 800 headset (a $72.99 value), which boasts a heightened surround-sound experience and incredible comfort during extended gameplay. Although we didn't review this version of the HP Omen 15, we gave the configuration we reviewed an Editor's Choice badge for its solid battery life, powerful gaming performance and vivid display.

The HP Omen 15 in this amazing Black Friday deal is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM, and a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD combo.

This laptop comes with a full-sized, island-style, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It also sports a numeric keypad. The dual speakers are tuned by Bang & Olufsen, which provides rich audio and 3D spatial sound during gameplay. HP also points out that the Omen 15 features its Tempest Cooling Technology, which keeps the rig cool for optimal system stability and performance.

If you wanted to get the HP Omen 15, the Omen 400 mouse and the Omen 800 headset at full price, it'd cost you a whopping $1,415! But with this Black Friday deal, you're saving $516! This is an absolute steal! Grab the HP Omen 15 before this discount disappears.

