Black Friday gaming deals 2020: Gaming chairs, laptops, consoles and more

Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,685 @ Dell

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,685 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal takes $214 off the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 r3 gaming laptop. This beast of a gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated RAM.

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off the Alienware Area-51m R2 — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo

The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,210 discount in Lenovo's Black Friday sale via coupon, "THINKXANDT". This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It might not be for gaming but that discrete GPU can run AAA titles at lower settings.

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,518 @ Dell

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,518 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,369 @ Amazon

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,369 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte Aero 15 packs a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Great for gamers and creators alike, this beast of a machine is now $530 off.

Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair: was $369 now $319 @ Amazon

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair: was $369 now $319 @ Amazon

Get yourself more room with the AKRacing EX-Wide gaming chair! Boasting a sturdy all-metal frame, this chair comes with an XL seat and backrest, as well as increased weight capacity (up to 330 lbs).

Homall Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109 @ Homall

Homall Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109 @ Homall

This Homall Gaming Chair extends the full length of the back with support for the shoulders, head, and neck. It's made of quality PU leather, has a 90-180 degree tilt locking mechanism, and supports up to 300 pounds.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle deal includes a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Amazon also has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in every color for $199. We expect stock to sell out fast, so we recommend you strike while the iron is hot.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Tap into your creativity as you build your community from scratch on a deserted island. This social simulation game lets you create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. Own it now for its lowest price ever.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Complete Edition of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this Switch game deal at Amazon.

SanDisk 64GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $20 now $16 @ Amazon

Instantly add 64GB of storage to your Switch console with this SanDisk microSDXC memory card. It has a high transfer rate of up to 100MB/s, which means you'll enjoy faster game loads.

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite gaming console. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads.

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $99 now $52 @ Best Buy

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $99 now $52 @ Best Buy

This officially licensed SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high capacity storage for games. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller (Scorbunny) :was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller (Scorbunny) :was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console: from $249 @ Microsoft

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console: from $249 @ Microsoft

Xbox One consoles are hard to find these days. Luckily, Microsoft Store lets you build your own Xbox One S bundle. This value pack saves you money since it includes 3 free games and comes with an optional $10 off an Xbox Wireless Controller offer.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Controller (Shock Blue) Pre-Order Bundle: was $119 now $109 @ Best Buy

Microsoft Xbox Series X Controller (Shock Blue) Pre-Order Bundle: was $119 now $109 @ Best Buy

This Xbox Series X pre-order bundle includes an Xbox Series X compatible controller (a $65 value), Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership ($45 value) and an Xbox Series X metal collectible card ($65).

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of pro basketball. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

You can save $30 on Need for Speed Heat, which is the latest and greatest entry in the Need for Speed series. It has the seal of approval from Time Extend's very own Adam Ismail, a racing game aficionado.

Pre-order Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|One: for $59 @ Best Buy

Pre-order Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|One: for $59 @ Best Buy

Pre-order Halo Infinite for $59.99 at Best Buy and get a free Halo Infinite SteelBook Case (a $10 value). It's the only gaming deal we've seen for this upcoming title.

Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for Xbox One. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Microsoft's massive accessory sale has come and gone, but you can still save up to $50 on accessories, but the pool is only limited to two items.

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for games.

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.

Black Friday PlayStation Deals

Sony PS4 Essentials Blast from the Past Console Bundle (Refurbished): was $323 now $299 @ GameStop

Sony PS4 Essentials Blast from the Past Console Bundle (Refurbished): was $323 now $299 @ GameStop

If you don't mind buying a good-as-new refurbished PS4, GameStop has a solid deal. The Sony PS4 is still a great console with a huge catalog of games. This bundle comes with a refurbished 500GB PS4 console and four PS4 games: The Last of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Midnight Blue): was $74 now $63 @ Amazon

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Midnight Blue): was $74 now $63 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4:was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4:was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages, and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition for PS4|PS5: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition for PS4|PS5: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

This new installation of the Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden's newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet its November 10 release date.



Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack and, since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon.