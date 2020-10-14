Better than Prime Day: HP Chromebook 14 drops to just $239

Prime Day deals are great but to some retailers — Black Friday is better. Best Buy Black Friday dealsl are in full swing alongside Amazon's Prime Day sale this week,

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for $239. That's $51 off its $290 retail price and one of the best Chromebook deals you'll find right now.

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $239 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good option, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage in addition to 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

The Intel version of the HP Chromebook 14 lasts all day on a charge and has a comfortable keyboard.

It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080), 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. As with all Chromebooks, it comes with 15GB of free Google Drive Cloud storage.

The model we tested in our HP Chromebook 14 review had a previous-gen N3350. In real-world testing, it was enough for simple day-to-day tasks. We found its 1080p display especially impressive for such an affordable laptop.

Design-wise, the Chromebook 14 has an attractive design highlighted by a fresh white color variant that is sure to stand out in a crowd. The lid of the Chromebook 14 has a rough texture with a glossy HP logo embossed in the center.

Battery-wise, the HP Chromebook 14 endured 9 hours and 18 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. It beats the Chromebook average (9:10) and the Acer Chromebook 15 (9:07). By comparison, it crushes the runtime of the Chromebook C523NA (6:30) and the AMD version of the Chromebook 14 (6:23).