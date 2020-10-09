Best Prime Day iPad deals to expect during Amazon's big sale

If you've waited this long to snag an iPad due to their high price, we have good news. The best Prime Day iPad deals will be for the taking during Amazon's massive sale. Prime Day 2020 kicks off on October 13 and we expect to see the best Prime Day Apple deals yet.

This year's event is bound to include solid markdown on current and previous-gen iPads. In fact, Apple's entire family of tablets we regularly see on sale across Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all year. From the 7.9-inch iPad mini to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we've seen discounts of $30 to $350 on various configurations.

One of the best pre-Prime Day Apple deals we saw this year took $30 off the $299 base model iPad 8. This markdown came about just days after the tablet's September release, which is uncommon for newly released gadgets. Amazon recently offered this deal for a limited time, which we expect to return again during Prime Day.

Apple's next-gen iPad Pro is due in 2021 which translates into discounts on its predecessor. Amazon currently has the iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($50 off) in what seems to be a premature Prime Day iPad deal. Although it's on back-order, you can buy it now for the sale price.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off on October 13 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day tablet deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on tablets.

Best pre-Prime Day iPad deals right now

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB/Space Gray): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

One of the best pre-Prime Day Apple deals you can get right now takes $30 off the latest iPad via Walmart. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Amazon will likely mirror this deal on Prime Day.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 (64GB/Wi-Fi/LTE): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

One retailer is running an excellent deal that takes $350 off a previous-gen Verizon unlocked iPad Pro (model MTHL2LL/A). It packs a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that gives some laptops a run for their money. The 256GB model is also on sale for $949 ($350 off).