The best Black Friday PS4 deals right now

Black Friday is bringing in the best Black Friday PS4 deals with incredible discounts on games and more. And with the PS5 console now atop the throne, PS4 games are cheaper than ever.

You can find the best Black Friday PS4 deals at all major retailers today. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are letting PS4 games go for the cheap. We're seeing the lowest prices of the year on new game titles and classics.

So whether you're adding to your own PS4 collection or holiday shopping early, there are generous discounts to be had.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on all things PS4.

The PS4 is no longer Sony's flagship console now that the PS5 has hit the scene, but that doesn't mean that you can't benefit from the best Black Friday PS4 deals this year. With its deep lineup of exclusive titles, robust entertainment features, and unique VR capabilities, it's still one of the best consoles around.

So whether you want to upgrade your console, switch to a new platform or built your games or gear library here's your chance to save big. We've gathered together all of the best Black Friday PS4 deals from several retailers right here.

Black Friday Video Game Deals: up to 60% off @ GameStop Black Friday Video Game Deals: up to 60% off @ GameStop

Save up to 60% video games during today's GameStop Black Friday sale. Prices start from $5.99 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox and Xbox Series X. Other notable deals include Cyberpunk 2077 and , Marvel's Avengers for just $10.These are some of the best Black Friday video game prices we've seen.

PS4: Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon PS4: Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion zooms on the DedSec hacker group, which seeks to clear its name from a series of bombings it has been blamed for in a futuristic, dystopian version of London. You can recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for special situations. In this Black Friday PS4 deal, Watch Dogs Legion is 50% off.

PS4: Marvel's Avengers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon PS4: Marvel's Avengers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Dive playing alongside Marvel's most iconic heroes, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, The Hulk and Thor. There are single-player and co-op missions that you can sink your teeth into. You'll get to unlock awesome, powerful skills and new gear to assemble your ideal version of the world's strongest, mightiest heroes. Marvel's Avengers is only $24.99 in this incredible PS4 Black Friday deal.

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your DualShock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $15.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection: was $59 now $19 @ GameStop Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection: was $59 now $19 @ GameStop

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $54 @ Best Buy WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $54 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for your growing PS4 gaming library.

Seagate 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon Seagate 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive is currently $45 off, which is a great deal for those looking to expand the storage on their console. Considering the original PS4 model launched with 500GB of HDD space, this would be a great way to quadruple your storage space.