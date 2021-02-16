Act fast! Asus ZenBook 13 with Core i5 is now £300 off at Box

If you’re on the lookout for an ultrabook that packs power and longevity into a premium design, you cannot go far wrong with the sleek Asus ZenBook 13.

And now, with £300 off the list price, it is even better! For a limited time at Box.co.uk, you can pick up a ZenBook 13 with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 for just £699.97.

Asus ZenBook 13: was £999.99 now £699.97 @ Box.co.uk

This specced out model of the Asus ZenBook 13 offers seriously good internals in a slim, lightweight chassis, packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU with integrated UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a battery lasting over 13 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. This guarantees you good performance and plenty of stamina.View Deal

As you can read in our Asus ZenBook 13 review , we are huge fans of what this provides in an ultra-sleek, lightweight frame. Starting up top, you have a vivid 13.3-inch FHD IPS display with 100% sRGB color.

Under the hood of this configuration, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this is powered by a beasty battery that Asus claims runs for up to 22 hours with power management, but lasted for an impressive 13 hours when stressed under our own battery test.

Plus, you have all the I/O you need for your accessories and to plug this into your desk setup at home. If you can look past the slightly tinny speakers and lack of a headphone jack, the ZenBook 13 is a great option, with incredible value for money at this price point.