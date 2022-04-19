Apple's 11-inch M1 iPad Pro hits new price low of $699

Apple's M1 iPad Pro is one of Apple's most powerful iPads to date. And for the first time, this Editor's Choice tablet is on sale for a rock-bottom price.

Currently, Amazon offers the M1 iPad Pro on sale for $699. That's $100 in savings and the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever. It's one of the best iPad deals we've seen so far this season.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is currently $100 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.

As with all iPad Pro deals, we suspect this one won't last too long, so we suggest you make haste!