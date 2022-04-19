Apple's 11-inch M1 iPad Pro hits new price low of $699

Save $100 on the iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip

Apple M1 iPad Pro tablet
Apple's M1 iPad Pro is one of Apple's most powerful iPads to date. And for the first time, this Editor's Choice tablet is on sale for a rock-bottom price.

Currently, Amazon offers the M1 iPad Pro on sale for $699. That's $100 in savings and the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever. It's one of the best iPad deals we've seen so far this season. 

Powered by the same chip found in Apple MacBooks, the M1 iPad Pro has everything you could ever want in a tablet. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award. 

The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.

As with all iPad Pro deals, we suspect this one won't last too long, so we suggest you make haste! 

