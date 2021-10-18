Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max announced — Apple Silicon takes another huge leap

Apple has revealed the next evolution of the Apple M1 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air last year and as rumored both variants of the M1X deliver a considerable performance boost over the already formidable M1.

While the focus with the Apple M1 seemed to be a remarkable blend of power and efficiency, the M1X is much more willing to throw off that balance and tip the scales in favor of raw power when needed.

Just as the rumors had suggested the M1X comes in two variants, the Apple M1 Pro and the Apple M1 Max. Both feature an identical 10 CPU core arrangement with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. The difference comes in the graphics cores where the M1 Pro offers 16 GPU cores compared to the 32GPU cores in the M1 Max.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple claims that this new CPU is capable of 7x the performance of the current PC laptops from competitors. And lest you think it is all about power and no efficiency, Apple also claims that it uses 40% less power to deliver this performance.

Every app from Apple is already optimized for Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max, but with Rosetta, any previous macOS app is also compatible with the new processors.

Developing...