Where to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro — pre-orders start today

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max has just been announced! Here is where you can buy it.

This hotly anticipated sequel to the years-old 16-inch MacBook Pro gives it a warmly-welcomed upgrade in performance, ports and battery life — set to launch on October 26.

It all starts with the mini LED display, which if the M1 iPad Pro is anything to go by, will give you brilliant contrast ratio, deep colors and a variable refresh rate. The Touch Bar is gone (finally) and with a whole host of ports from the SD card slot and HDMI out, to MagSafe, this system just got far more convenient.

And of course, there’s the new M1 Max chip. This offers a 4x improvement in graphics and 2x faster video encoding performance — sheer performance on the bleeding edge with 70% less power consumption.

This is a huge upgrade to the prosumer-grade portables and no doubt, a lot of people are pretty excited to snap one up (me and all the other M1 MacBook Pro users are looking on with jealousy).

Where to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Pre-orders for the 16-inch MacBook Pro are set to start this Friday at 10am ET over on Apple’s site. However, we know how this plays out. Expect Amazon and Best Buy to get involved too, amongst other retailers. Once they go live, we’ll let you know.

Apple (US): starting at $2,499

The cream of the crop. This 16-inch MacBook Pro starts with a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), a gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.View Deal

Apple (UK): starting at £2,399

The cream of the crop. This 16-inch MacBook Pro starts with a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), a gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.View Deal

Should you buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro?

Of course, you’ll have to find out in our review. But let’s be honest, unless something terrible happens to the hardware, you can expect this to be a pretty damn good laptop.