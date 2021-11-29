Alienware m15 R5 with RTX 3060 slashes $350 off in this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are already swooping in ahead of time. Alienware is offering its m15 r5 gaming rig for $350 off its original price of $1,679.

Now it's $1,322 on Dell. RTX 30-series gaming laptops are flying off the shelves like hot cakes, especially with early Cyber Monday deals rolling out to the masses. This m15 r5 gaming laptop is packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

A snazzy gaming laptop with the swanky specs to match, Alienware’s m15 R5 offers an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

We happened to review the Alienware m15 R5, and there's a reason our Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith gave it 4 out of 5 stars. It has a sleek, attractive design with a stain-resistant coating. It's keyboard is so comfortable, it might as well be singing you a lullaby to sleep.

On top of that, its Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU kicked butt on our gaming performance tests, serving up applaudable frame rates on triple-A games such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

We also gushed over the m15 r5's display. Packed with a 165Hz refresh rate, the Alienware gaming rig offers the latest Nvidia G-Sync technology, which syncs the panel's refresh rate to the performance of your graphics card. This ensures smoother gameplay during those moments of high-speed action.

The m15 r5 has an abundance of ports, including the Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 output, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and a headset jack.

