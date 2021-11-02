Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen with RTX 3070 GPU drops to $1,715 in Dell Black Friday deal

The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition boasts powerful gaming and graphics performance. Currently, Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale offers steep discounts on today's best gaming laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $1,715. That's a massive $745 discount off its regular price of $2,460 and its lowest price yet.

If you can't afford to wait, it's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals to grab now.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 deal

This epic Dell Black Friday deal knocks $745 off the Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition. This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen R9 5900H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen R9 5900H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory on board.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we liked its sleek, attractive design and comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its beautiful, high refresh rate display. We gave the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

The review unit we tested had a Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 GPU. In one test, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs, running streaming, productivity, shopping and news apps. The notebook kept plugging along without breaking a sweat. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with stellar multitasking performance and speed.

Design-wise the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 sports Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon case with high endurance clear coat and silky smooth finish. With a weight of 5.9 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



Now at its best price yet, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a solid pick if you want to level up your gameplay.