Act fast: This fully loaded Dell XPS 15 is now $500 off for Black Friday

When it comes to 15-inch laptops, there is none better than the Dell XPS 15. And now you can get it on super sale this Black Friday.

Dell is selling the XPS 15 with a Core i7 CPU and 1TB SSD for $500 off. This brings the price down to $1,599, which is the lowest we've seen for this specific configuration.

Quantities are limited according to Dell's website, so you'll want to jump on this deal quickly if you want the best premium 15-inch laptop.

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, 1TB): was $2,099 now $1,599

This is a huge discount on our favorite 15-inch laptop. The XPS 15 is a premium notebook with a gorgeous display, blistering quick performance and a portable chassis. View Deal

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we praised the laptop for its carbon fiber and aluminum chassis that is both sturdy and ultraportable. We also marveled at its gorgeous 15-inch display and were swept away by the blistering performance offered by its 9th Gen Core i7 CPU.

The model on sale has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display along with a Core i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While you're not getting the pixel-perfect 4K panel, this FHD version will enable much longer battery life.

If you miss out on this deal, see our best Black Friday laptop deals and best Cyber Monday deals pages for the latest discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories.