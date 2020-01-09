Act Fast: Alienware's new 27-inch gaming monitor has never been this cheap

Alienware gaming monitors are among the most gorgeous displays out there. And for a limited time, you can have one on your desktop at a discounted price.

Amazon currently has the Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $349.99. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this IPS LED monitor. Best Buy offers this same price.

Alienware 27" IPS Monitor: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

This Alienware monitor (AW2720HF) features a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology. It's on sale at Amazon right now for $50 off its regular price.

The Alienware AW2720HF packs a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the similar Alienware AW2518HF and liked its slick, premium design and ergonomic build. They were also impressed by its excellent brightness and color rendering during real-world testing.

The 2019 Alienware AW2720HF gaming monitor has the same strikingly premium design and near bezel-less display as its previous-gen sibling. Its three LED strip customizable lighting works with other AlienFX-enabled devices so you can personalize your whole RGB gaming set up.

The Alienware AW2720HF is outfitted with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB 3.1 ports, a USB Upstream, headphone jack, and an audio line-out.

Stunning inside and out, the Alienware AW2720HF is a solid investment if you're looking for a premium IPS monitor for gaming.