Acer unveils Triton 300 and Helios 300 with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

At CES 2021, Acer has revealed its new line of Predator Helios and Triton gaming notebooks, and most notably, they've been updated with mobile variants of the Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPUs.

The inclusion of RTX 30-Series GPUs will give laptops and notebooks the ability to utilize the power of Nvidia's Ampere architecture, which promises to double energy efficiency and greatly enhance performance. It also gives these laptops the ability to play ray-traced games.

Predator Triton 300 SE

The Predator Triton 300 SE's 14-inch, 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is useful for high-speed gameplay. It also includes a mobile variant of the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU along with an 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series CPU. Acer claims that the laptop possesses 10 hours of battery life, along with a 10% increase in airflow performance when compared to the previous generation.

The laptop also weighs 3.75 pounds, has a backlit RGB keyboard, and allows users to control the speed of its fan. Additionally, it comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and an HDMI port.

The Predator Triton 300 SE will start at $1,399.99 in the United States when it becomes available in March.

Predator Helios 300

The Predator Helios 300 is an absolute beast of a gaming notebook. It boasts a mobile variant of the Nvidia RTX 3080 and can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Its 1080p IPS display has a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The combination of these elements gives the Helios 300 the potential to be powerful, especially when utilizing the power of RTX and Ampere to run games with ray tracing enabled.

The Predator Helios 300 will be available in February starting at $1,249 in the United States, but we anticipate you'll have to cough up quite a bit of extra cash if you're looking to upgrade to 32GB of RAM.