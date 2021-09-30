How to buy Hamster crypto — get the rodent-inspired coin

Note: This is not financial advice. This how-to article is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose.

“How to buy Hamster crypto” is a search query that's skyrocketing on the Google search engine. Why? You won't believe this, but a wild story about a trading hamster went viral. Long story short, a hamster from Germany called Mr. Goxx is conducting cryptocurrency trades for his owner. The pet hamster's trades are livestreamed on Twitch.

According to NPR, it's outperforming Warren Buffet, the NASDAQ 100, and the S&P 500. Its portfolio is up 20% since it started trading for its owner in June. Elon Musk joined in on the conversation on Twitter, adding "Hamster has mad skillz!!" What do you get when you mix Elon Musk, a hamster tweet and a viral rodent? An upswing in a token called Hamster Coin.

Hamster Coin has about as much substance as Dogecoin and SafeMoon, but if you think it could potentially be the next big thing, and you'd like to invest in it, follow the step-by-step instructions below to get your hands on Hamster Coin.

How to buy Hamster crypto

Buying Hamster Coin isn’t a straightforward process. You'll need to buy a cryptocurrency called BNB, swap it into Smart Chain and then use it to buy Hamster Coin. This may seem confusing, but with these easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, you’ll have your tokens in no time.

Convert BNB to Smart Chain via Trust Wallet

1. Install the "Trust: Crypto & Bitcoin Wallet" app from the app store (on iOS and Android).

2. Open the app and tap “Create a new wallet.”

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Tick the “I’ve read and accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy" box.

4. You’ll be given a dozen recovery words. Write them down sequentially in a notebook for safekeeping.

5. Next, the app will show you your 12 recovery words non-sequentially. Tap the words in the right order and you’ll land on TrustWallet’s main page.

6. Navigate to “BNB” and tap “Buy BNB.” Input how much money you’d like to invest in USD and hit “Next.”

7. You’ll be prompted to purchase BNB with a credit or debit card. Wait until the purchase is processed.

8. Head back to TrustWallet’s main page and you should see you now have some BNB. Tap on “BNB,” hit “More” and tap on “Swap to Smart Chain.”

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

9. Head back to TrustWallet’s main page and you should see that your Smart Chain order is fulfilled.

Using PancakeSwap to convert Smart Chain to Hamster Coin

For the next set of instructions, if you have an Android device, you can skip the first step. But if you have an iOS device, you’ll need to follow the first step to access PancakeSwap.

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Future)

1. (Only for iPhone users) Open Safari and visit PancakeSwap. Tap on "Connect Wallet." Tap on "Trust Wallet" and tap on "Trust." You'll be prompted to login to your Trust Wallet account. Finally, tap on "Connect" on the "PancakeSwap wants to connect to your wallet" window. Skip to step 4.

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Future)

2. In the TrustWallet app, tap on “dApps” on the bottom taskbar. Next, tap on “PancakeSwap.”

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Tap the “Connect” button on the top-right corner and hit “TrustWallet.” You should see that your Smart Chain tokens are now in PancakeSwap.

4. Tap on "Trade Now" followed by “Select a currency." Type in the following contract address into the search bar: 0x679d5b2d94f454c950d683d159b87aa8eae37c9e. Tap "Import."

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Future)

6. A message warning you that anyone can make a token will appear. Tap on "I understand" followed by "Import."

7. Tap on the icon next to the time symbol on the top-right corner, and as requested by PancakeSwap, set your slippage tolerance to 12%. Click “X” to save and exit the window

8. Input how much BNB you'd like to swap for Hamster Coin (Tap "Max" to use all).

How to buy Hamster crypto (Image credit: Future)

9. Tap on “Swap” and “Confirm Swap.” This will prompt a “Transaction submitted” message to pop up.

10. Click on “View on BscScan.” The status bar should say “Success,” proving you successfully converted BNB Smart Chain into Hamster Coin. Exit PancakeSwap.

How to see Hamster Coin in your TrustWallet

At this point, you're probably wondering, "Okay great, I bought some Hamster Coin, but where are they?" Don't worry! Follow these steps to enable HAM in TrustWallet and confirm that you have them in your possession.

1. Copy HAM's Contract Address here: 0x679d5b2d94f454c950d683d159b87aa8eae37c9e



2. Navigate back to TrustWallet’s main page. Click the blue icon on the top-right corner and scroll to the bottom.

3. In the search bar, type in "HAM."

4. Tap on “Add Custom Token.” Change the network from Ethereum to Smart Chain. Under “Contract Address,” paste HAM's contract address. Tap "Save."

5. Voila! You should see your Hamster Coins in the TrustWallet app.

Keep in mind that Hamster Coin is still in its infancy. As with any investment, you should assess your risk tolerance and act accordingly.