How to buy SafeMoon — the new crypto craze touted as the next Dogecoin

“How do I buy SafeMoon?” is a question many crypto investors are asking, especially since many claim the new lunar-inspired digital asset could be the next Dogecoin. With the help of Elon Musk, Dogecoin devotees rallied behind the meme token until it reached a shocking all-time high of 43 cents on April 16. Shouting “to the moon!”, SafeMoon supporters believe it could follow the same upward trajectory as Dogecoin.

If a Dogecoin investor became a millionaire from a joke token, making a fortune from SafeMoon seems possible, too. Whether you missed the Dogecoin rally, or you simply want to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio with a new trendy digital asset, we’ve got the scoop on how you can buy SafeMoon.

What is SafeMoon?

Before you hop on a spaceship to a SafeMoon-supported exchange, let me whip out my telescope and zoom in on what SafeMoon is all about.

What is SafeMoon? (Image credit: Future/Snappa)

SafeMoon is classified as a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. Decentralized finance, by the way, is a cryptocurrency movement that seeks to offer an alternative financial system that dodges centralization (i.e. management by one authoritative system like banks and government bodies).

SafeMoon, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain, launched on March 8, 2021, but it took off like a rocket on Twitter and TikTok in mid-April, sparking interest among many crypto investors. On April 20, Binance even had to temporarily suspend withdrawals from its platform due to the sudden influx of SafeMoon investors.

Before you buy the trending DeFi token, you should know that SafeMoon penalizes sellers with a 10% fee, and redistributes half to other token holders to incentivize buying and holding. SafeMoon was created to address several problems plaguing cryptocurrencies today, including price volatility and crypto investors’ bad habit of premature selling; hence the 10% selling fee. Crypto blogger Lou Bagel says the upside of SafeMoon is that you’ll keep making money as new people buy in, but the downside is that if no one buys SafeMoon, investors will receive 5% of zilch and the low demand will cause the price to plummet.

According to CoinMarketCap , SafeMoon was trading at around $0.000002 on April 18. Two days later, SafeMoon skyrocketed to an all-time high of $0.00014 — an increase of nearly 7,000%. If you invested $1,600 into SafeMoon on March 22, you’d have a whopping $60,000 a month later.

However, as of this writing, SafeMoon is trading at around $0.000006, a sign that SafeMoon is still a highly speculative digital asset despite the team’s efforts to curb volatility.

Where to buy SafeMoon

SafeMoon is currently trading on four exchanges: PancakeSwap, BitMart, WhiteBit and Bakery Swap. Purchasing SafeMoon on these exchanges is a convoluted process. Buying Bitcoin , for example, is easy-as-pie; I log into my bank account-linked Coinbase wallet and purchase a fraction of one Bitcoin with US dollars — end of story.

To purchase SafeMoon, however, investors must purchase BinanceCoin (BNB) and convert into Smart Chain before they can finally acquire SafeMoon tokens. The SafeMoon team is working on launching its own SafeMoon wallet; it’s raised $750,000 with a $1 million target. Perhaps this SafeMoon exchange will make the buying process a lot smoother, but for now, the steps are unfortunately still labyrinthine. In the next section, I’ll hold your hand through purchasing SafeMoon so you can have a smooth transaction.

How to buy SafeMoon

As mentioned, purchasing SafeMoon isn’t a straightforward process, but with these easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, you’ll have your DeFi tokens in no time. For this guide, I’ll be using PancakeSwap as the primary exchange for SafeMoon.

Convert BNB to Smart Chain via Trust Wallet

1. Download the Trust: Crypto & Bitcoin Wallet app from the app store (on iOS and Android).

2. Open the app and tap “Create a new wallet.”

How to buy Safe Moon: Trust Wallet (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Review the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Tick the box next to “I’ve read and accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.”

4. You’ll be given a dozen recovery words. Write them down sequentially in a notebook for safekeeping.

5. Next, the app will show you your 12 recovery words non-sequentially. Tap the words in the right order and you’ll land on Trust Wallet’s main page.

6. Navigate to “BNB” and tap “Buy BNB.” Input how much money you’d like to invest in USD and hit “Next.”

7. You’ll be prompted to purchase BNB with a credit or debit card. Wait until the purchase is processed.

8. Head back to Trust Wallet’s main page and you should see you now have some BNB. Tap on “BNB,” hit “More” and tap on “Swap to Smart Chain.”

How to buy Safe Moon: Trust Wallet (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

9. Under “Swap,” tap anywhere within the BNB “You Pay” space. This will bring up four options: 100%, 75%, 50% and 25%. Tap “100%” to transfer 100% of your BNB to Smart Chain. Tap “Swap,” hit “Submit” and wait for the conversion to process.

10. Head back to Trust Wallet’s main page and you should see that your Smart Chain order is fulfilled.

Using PancakeSwap to convert Smart Chain to SafeMoon

For the next set of instructions, If you have Android, you can skip the first step. But if you have iOS, you’ll need to type in a URL to install “DApps,” a browser in Trust Wallet that gives you access to PancakeSwap.

1. Open Safari and type “trust://browser_enable.” A prompt will appear with the following message: “Open this page in ‘trust’?” Tap “Open.”

2. In the Trust Wallet app, tap on “Browser” on the bottom taskbar (in Android, instead of “Browser,” you’ll see the word “DApps). Next, tap on “PancakeSwap.”

How to buy Safe Moon: PancakeSwap (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Tap the “Connect” button on the top-right corner and hit “Trust Wallet.” You should see that your Smart Chain tokens are now in PancakeSwap.

4. Tap “Select a currency” and type in “SafeMoon” into the search bar.

5. A notice will pop up to inform you that SafeMoon taxes a 10% fee on each transaction. (It will also ask you to take “slippage” into account, which is when the executed price is different from the initial quote; you’re required to allow a 12% buffer.)

How to buy Safe Moon: PancakeSwap (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

6. Tap on the icon next to the time symbol on the top-right corner, and as requested by PancakeSwap, set your slippage tolerance to 12%. Click “X” to save and exit the window

7. Tap “Swap” and “Confirm Swap.” This will prompt a “Transaction submitted” message to pop up.

8. Click on “View on BscScan.” The status bar should say “Success,” proving you successfully converted Smart Chain into SafeMoon. Exit PancakeSwap.

Confirm you have SafeMoon in your possession

1. Navigate to “PancakeSwap” via the Trust Wallet browser. Tap on the time symbol on the top-right corner.

How to buy Safe Moon: PancakeSwap (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

2. Click on the link under “Recent transactions.” Copy the hyperlinked string of code after the word “to.” Click on it. Paste the code under “Contract” in the Profile Summary section. Hit “X” to exit.

3. Navigate back to Trust Wallet’s main page. Click the blue icon on the top-right corner and scroll to the bottom.

How to buy SafeMoon: Trust Wallet (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

4. Tap on “Add Custom Token.” Change the network from Ethereum to Smart Chain. Under “Contract Address,” paste the string of code you copied earlier. Tap "Save."

5. Voila! You should see your SafeMoon tokens in your Trust Wallet.

Keep in mind that SafeMoon is still in its infancy, so while some are optimistic that it’s the next Dogecoin, others are skeptical — it’s just too early to tell whether SafeMoon is headed for greatness or ruin. As with any investment, you should assess your risk tolerance and act accordingly.

Note: This is not financial advice. Digital tokens are extremely volatile, so buy at your own risk. Be sure to do your own research to determine if SafeMoon is a worthy investment.