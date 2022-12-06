How to combine PDFs — merge your files into one document

"How to combine PDFs" is a phrase many users are typing into Google Search at the moment. After all, they may have several PDFs files floating around, but have no earthly idea how to merge them into one document.

If you're in the same boat, you've come to the right place. We've got an easy, step-by-step guide to help you combine your PDFs, no matter how many there are, into one digestible file.

How to combine PDFs

1. Go to Adobe Acrobat's Merge PDFs webpage (opens in new tab).

2. Click on Select Files.

3. Select the PDFs you'd like to merge into one file and click Open.

4. On the next page, you can drag and drop the files depending on how you want them to be sequenced in the merged file (i.e., the top file will show up first, followed by the second, etc.).

5. Click on Merge.

6. Wait for the "We're combining your files" loading page to complete.

7. Click on Download.

Voila! In less than eight steps, you've combined all of your PDFs into one document.

