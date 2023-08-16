Now you can eSign documents in Google Docs and Google Drive — this is game changing

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

eSigning documents just got way easier, thanks to this update

Now you can eSign documents in Google Docs and GDrive — why this is a life changer
(Image credit: Future)

Google is about to allow users of Workspace and G Suite users to eSign documents directly in Google Docs and Google Drive, and I'm jumping for joy.  Google announced this feature would be available for Alpha Testers a month ago

According to a report at Neowin, the updated feature is meant for business users who usually need to eSign multiple documents daily. Still, even the average user will enjoy this new ability that makes life easier. 

Google first announced the new capability in June, stating " "natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, so you can quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs without having to switch tabs or apps." I have often had to jump through hoops to sign documents, and now having the ability to do so quickly and easily within Google Docs is game-changing.  

eSign docs in Google Drive and Docs

Google promises the new feature will be pretty secure as the new eSign feature will use Google's "secure-by-design" infrastructure, which comes with built-in protections to keep keep your documents and personal information safe while protecting your privacy. 

Some of the included features will be an audit trail for users and the ability for multiple users to sign a document. Users can also sign and get signatures for PDF documents stored in Google Drive. Google also noted that the ability to sign documents will extend to non-Gmail, and Google Workspace users, which means you can send signature requests to parties that do not use Google Workspace, Docs, or Google Drive to sign. 

The new feature is in beta, and Google Workspace admins must fill out a Google form to enroll your business or organization in the beta program. Google started rolling out the new feature to all users on August 8, and it should take about a week for it to be available to everyone. 

Soon we will all be able to eSign documents within Google Docs, and I am so excited to start preparing docs this weekend that need to be signed. 

Update! Improved drawing tool

RUmor has it Google is taking its signature imporvements very seriously and will also be adding improvements to the drawing tool within Google Docs to help fascilitate signing of documents. According to a Tweet from Assemble Debug, a leaker known for uncovering burined features, Google is working on improving the drawing tool within Docs to allow for signing within documents. 

See more

As you can see in the images in the tweet, drawing within Docs will allow users to write directly on a document. Although no definitive information is available, it appears to be a less complicated version of the current drawing tool but far more effective and valuable. 

Besides signing documents within Docs, the new feature will allow users to annotate and comment on documents with collaborators. Google seems to be working diligently to improve Google Docs and Workspace, but the focus is to create simplified features and tools that make collaborative work easier. 

We will continue to update as more information comes to light. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 409 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
7
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 