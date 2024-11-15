Top Google Chrome alternative for mobile arrives on Android

Arc Search brings lightweight, speedy, and super clean AI-assisted browsing to more smartphones than ever

One of 2023's breakout browsers, Arc, has finally made its way to mobile in the form of Arc Search. Android users will now be able to join iOS users in adopting The Browser Company's latest offering, which gives Google Chrome some stiff competition thanks to a lightweight build, impressive AI search summaries, and a host of privacy-first features.

According to analytics service Statcounter Global, Google Chrome currently has a vice-like grip of 68% of the mobile browser market share — partly because it comes preinstalled with Android smartphones which (despite the iPhone's striking popularity) account for over 71% of the global smartphone market.

Chrome's dominance has led to a number of browsers appearing in recent years, like Microsoft Edge, Opera GX/One R2, Brave, and Vivaldi—each offering a unique experience powered by the Chromium engine. Now, Arc Search, the mobile version of the popular Arc Browser released to macOS in 2023 and Windows in May, is set to follow suit.

Arc Search: 2023's breakthrough browser arrives to Android

That said, Arc Search isn't just another Chrome clone. It has several unique tricks up its sleeve, including AI-generated article summaries, voice search, and even conversational search — which allows you to move your phone to your ear as if taking a call and converse with the browser directly.

Perhaps the most impressive feature found in Arc Search is "Browse for Me." It's the headline feature of Arc Search, and what developer The Browser Company claims is "the fastest way to search."

At its core, "Browse for Me" is an AI-assisted search that can summarize results and combine them into different outcomes to provide instant answers, recommendations, comparisons, and step-by-step instructions.

While a simple Google search may provide you with a rapid list of web results, "Browse for Me" seeks to provide you with the answers you're looking for right away.

Arc Search: Ad-blocking, tracker-stopping, and no eavesdropping

Arc Search retains the company's wider commitment to user privacy while browsing, offering a built-in ad blocker that won't just save you from annoying pop-ups, but also frustrating cookie banners and trackers.

What little data Arc Search collects (including profile data from browser accounts, device data for support and debug use and usage data that excludes browsing, download, or content history) is also guaranteed not to be sold to third parties.

What results is a super-clean browsing experience that ditches a lot of the clutter most users face when browsing sites on mobile, freeing up more space for content, and requiring you to scroll less to soak up more.

Its lightweight build may not include all of the bells and whistles you'll find with heftier browsers. However, aside from its headlining AI-backed tools, there's still plenty that this browser has to offer.

From incognito mode, auto-archiving tabs, syncing passwords, and a distraction-free reader mode to always handy page translation, Arc Search is feature flush where it matters.

Outlook

Those interested in checking out Arc Search for themselves can do so by downloading the browser from the Google Play Store now.

While Chrome will likely still hold the favor of many users who engage in heavy browsing, Arc Search's focus on search and privacy will no doubt find an audience of its own on Android — especially with those interested in decluttering their on-the-go internet sessions.

