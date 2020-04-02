The best Asus laptops in 2020

The best Asus laptops that you can purchase are hidden among Asus' huge lineup of laptops, and not all of them are going to be hits. That's why we've combed through Asus' catalog to unveil the best laptops.

Asus held strong in our best and worst laptop brands battle, and it's not hard to see why. Asus' impressive innovations and affordably priced notebooks keep them high in the industry's esteem.

Asus has one of the best laptops you can buy

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is our top Chromebook overall, and the Asus ROG Strix Scar III is one of the most impressive mainstream gaming laptops we've seen.

One of the best Asus laptops that knocked us off our feet recently was the Asus ExpertBook B9450, which smoked all the laptops we've reviewed to date with an impressive battery runtime of 16 hours and 42 minutes.

Another best Asus laptop that sent jaws dropping around the office is the incredible Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an unbelievable 11-plus hours of battery life. Because gaming laptops are typically energy-sucking machines, us laptop reviewers don't expect a high battery runtime for gaming laptops. But the G14 has set a new standard for gaming laptops and proved that consumers no longer need to settle for subpar runtimes to enjoy immersive PC gaming.

The best Asus laptops you can buy today

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is the best Asus laptop you can buy thanks to its good performance and great battery life packed into a premium design.

Best Asus laptop overall

CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Premium design

Solid performance

Great battery life

Dim display

Keyboard a bit cramped

Yes, you can get a premium laptop for less than a grand, thanks to Asus. The ZenBook 13 UX333FA isn't just one of the longest lasting laptops around, it's hundreds of dollars less expensive than competing options from Dell and Apple.

Lasting nearly 11.5 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, this 13-inch laptop isn't just a looker in Royal Blue, it's reliable too. It's also got a ton of ports, including both USB Type-C and USB Type-A, so you don't need to be stuck carrying a dongle everywhere you go. This is one of the best Asus laptops around.

See our full Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA review.

If you're looking for the best Chromebook and the best Asus laptop, they are one with the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 due to its sleek design and vivid, 14-inch touch screen.

Best Asus Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Finicky touchpad

The 14.1-inch Chromebook Flip C434 fits its larger display in a chassis that's so much smaller than you'd expect. That's thanks to super-small bezels, which aren't just for high-end laptops and smartphones.

It's also got an aluminum design and lasts nearly 10 hours on a single charge. This is not only one of the best Asus laptops, but it even made it on our best laptop page.

See our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

The Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 ranks among the best Asus laptops for its luxurious aluminum chassis, innovative LED numpad and compact design.

Best large-screen Asus laptop

CPU: Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.7 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Compact and durable design

Luxurious aluminum chassis

Innovative LED numpad

Dim display

Finicky touchpad

The 2.6-pound ZenBook 14 UX433 shows that Asus is looking to help budget and lighten your bags. Starting at $999, the UX433 fits a 14-inch screen in the chassis we expect for a 13-inch notebook, and tosses in a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, a competitive package for the price.

We tested the $1,198 config, which offers an equally great bang for your buck, with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The ZenBook's also got an ingenious touch: an LED-illuminated touchpad, which allows you to get a full num-pad in a mid-sized laptop, a complete rarity.

See our full Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 review.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar III is not only one of the best Asus laptops, but it's one of the best mainstream gaming laptops you can buy for its performance and battery life. (Image credit: Future)

Best high-performing Asus gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Good battery life

Smooth 240-Hz display

Comfortable keyboard

No webcam

Among the best Asus laptops lies the Asus ROG Strix Scar III, which gives you practically everything you need out of a gaming laptop.

Not only does its brushed metal lid make it look more stylish than most gaming notebooks, its 9th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 GPU are so brawny that your games will run super-smoothly. Also, your favorite games will look great on its vivid 240-Hz screen.

See our full Asus ROG Strix Scar III review.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Asus gaming laptop with long battery life

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p, 120Hz | Size: 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Amazing battery life for gaming laptop

Lightening-fast SSD

Killer benchmarks from CPU & GPU

Strong speakers

No webcam

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sent jaws dropping around the office when the laptop emerged from our lab testing with 11-plus hours of battery life. "A gaming laptop with better battery life than most traditional laptops?" we asked. "No way!" We were all in such disbelief, we decided to run the battery life test once again -- we were proven wrong. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 can, indeed, offer an 11-plus battery runtime.

The Laptop Mag team member who reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gave this amazing gaming rig a five-star rating -- note that this is the first five-star rating he has ever given a laptop during his two-year tenure as a Laptop Mag reviewer.

With an AMD Ryzen 9 4000-series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q, this gaming rig delivered killer performance that would make any gaming enthusiast salivate.

Do you want 11-plus hours of battery life and beastly performance? Do you want a bright display, a comfy keyboard and strong speakers? Then you need the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in your life.

See our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

In virtue of its two beautiful 4K touch displays and easy to use dual-screen functionality, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is one of the best Asus laptops you can buy. (Image credit: Future)

Best Asus laptop with dual-screen display

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK processor | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.5 pounds

Two beautiful 4K touch displays

Great overall and gaming performance

Dual-screen functionality easy to use

Chunky and heavy

Short battery life

How many laptops will you find with not one, but two, 4K touch screens? The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is an amazing mix of performance and opulence, giving you everything to game and get stuff done. On top of that, it packs super-fast SSD storage in a chassis that stays cool while you game.

See our full Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14 easily ranks among the best Asus laptops for its stylish design, beautiful display and sweet audio.

Best Asus 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Core i7-8550U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds

Solid performance and discrete graphics

Stylish design

Beautiful display

Sweet audio

No Thunderbolt 3 port

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a speedy and sleek bend-back hybrid with a whole lot to love. Not only does its screen produce beautiful images with vivid color, but its long battery life will keep it running all day long. It's also one speedy convertible, with a zippy 8th Gen Intel CPU and a discrete graphics card for solid gaming performance.

See our full Asus ZenBook Flip 14 review.

The Asus VivoBook S15 has a colorfully sleek design paired with great performance, making it the best Asus laptop around.

Best affordable Asus laptop

CPU: Core i5-8250U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.2 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Sleek design

Gorgeous color options

Good performance

Runs cool

Dull display

Typically, you need to pay a pretty penny for a slick-looking big-screen laptop. Asus is changing that with the VivoBook S15, which sports thin bezels, bright, gorgeous colorways and spolid performance. And on top of all that, it's a mere $697. That includes a 256GB SSD and a Full HD 1920 x 1080-pixel screen.

See our full Asus VivoBook S15 review.

If you're looking for power, the Asus ROG Mothership is without a doubt the best Asus laptop for you, especially if you're a gamer.

Best premium ASUS gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU/Intel UHD 630 Graphics GPU | RAM: 64GB | Storage: Dual 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 | Display: 17.3 inches, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 10.5 pounds

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Discussion-starting design

Stays cool while gaming

Great audio

Incredibly expensive

The mother of all amazing (and expensive) crazy gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Mothership is one of a kind in so many ways (starting with its $5,499 starting price).

Its bright, colorful 17.3-inch display sits in the half of the Mothership that would appear to be the underside, the 8-pound section of the beast contains the majority of its internals, while the 2.6-pound bottom half contains the keyboard. We also saw excellent performance out of its 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 64GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Performance alone makes this one of the best Asus laptops.

See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.

If you're a business user in need of a tough workstation, then the best Asus laptop for you is the Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T due to the intense performance and vivid 16:10 display is offers. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

10. Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T

Best Asus workstation

CPU: Intel Xeon E-2276M | GPU: Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Display: 17 inches, 1920 x 1200 | Size: 15 x 11.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5.4 pounds

Stunning design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 16:10 display

Comfortable keyboard

No 4K option

The Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T is an absolute stunner, from its elegant design to its vivid 17-inch, 16:10 display. The StudioBook Pro's panel hit 162% of the sRGB color gamut and emitted 292 nits of brightness.

In terms of performance, its Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 GPU blasted through the 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited benchmark with a score of 186,292, sailing past the workstation average (178,833). It also has a comfortable keyboard paired with decent battery life.

See our full Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T review.

If you're looking for a laptop that has a long battery life, look no further than the Asus ExpertBook B9450, which has a record-setting battery runtime of 16 hours and 42 minutes. (Image credit: Future)

11. Asus ExpertBook B9450

Best Asus laptop with long battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-10510U | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Record-setting battery life

Incredibly lightweight yet durable

Decent 1080p display

IR camera and fingerprint sensor

Touchpad and keyboard quirks

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 lands on our best Asus laptops list because its battery life blew us away with a record-setting runtime of 16 hours and 42 minutes. We were so surprised, we asked our battery-life lab tester to rerun the test, but the Asus ExpertBook B9450 removed our skepticism and doubt by lasting another 16 hours.

Carrying the Asus ExpertBook B9450 around, whether you're a commuter or a frequent flyer, will be like carrying a feather. The lightweight Asus ExpertBook B9450, having a dimension of 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, weighs just 2.2 pounds.

See our full Asus ExpertBook B9450 review.

(Image credit: Future)

12. Asus ZenBook 15 (UX534F)

Best Asus laptop with best audio quality

CPU: Intel Core i7-10510U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q/Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Size: 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Comfortable keyboard

Improved ScreenPad functionality

Glamorous, durable design

Glamorous, durable design

Display could be brighter

How we test laptops

When we bring a laptop into our labs, it's our goal to simulate tests that would tell us how well the laptop will perform at work, home, school -- and if you're into gaming -- while you're on your couch playing your favorite first-person shooters. While we use a number of industry standard benchmarks such as Geekbench (tests for overall performance) and 3DMark (tests for graphics), we mostly focus on real-world testing methods that we've developed internally.

To test battery runtime of a laptop, we use the Laptop Mag Battery test, which surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the system runs out of juice. To judge pure processing power, we use a giant spreadsheet macro that matches 65,000 names with their addresses, a video transcoder that converts a 4K video to 1080p and the Geekbench 4 synthetic test. We measure graphics prowess with both 3DMark Ice Storm / Fire Strike and a series of actual game titles.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and sRGB color gamut reproduction while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

How to find the best Asus laptop

When shopping for the best Asus laptop, you need to consider your needs -- do you have intensive workloads and need a lot more RAM than the average Joe? Are you a video editor who needs a great deal of storage? Are you a gamer who needs a powerful GPU?

Here is a guide, put together by our Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith, that will help you choose the best Asus system for you.

Budget: What you get for the money.

You can find good cheap Windows laptops and high-quality Chromebooks for under $500. However, better mainstream laptops usually cost more than $700 and premium Ultrabooks can run over $1,000. The best gaming laptops can cost $2.000 and up, but you can play the latest titles at decent frame rates on gaming laptops under $1,000.

Screen Size: 12 to 14 inches for Portability

Knowing a laptop's screen size tells you a lot about its portability overall. If you want to use your computer on your lap or carry it around a lot, go for one with a 12, 13 or 14-inch display. If you want to use the computer on tables and desks and won't carry it around much, a 15-inch model may give you more value. Some gaming rigs, media machines and workstations even have 17 or 18-inch screens, but those are hardest to carry.

2-in-1 or Clamshell?

More and more of today's laptops are 2-in-1s with screens that either bend back 360 degrees or detach so you can use them as tablets. If you like the idea of using your laptop in slate mode for drawing, media consumption or just using it standing up, a 2-in-1 could be for you. However, you can often get better features or a lower price by going with a traditional clamshell-style laptop.

Battery Life: 8+ Hours for Portability

Unless you only plan to use your laptop on your desk, battery life matters. Even within the home or office, having plenty of juice enables you to work on the couch or at the conference table, without being chained to the nearest outlet. For the best portability, we recommend getting a laptop that lasted over 8 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. The longest-lasting laptops endure for over 10 hours.

Specs: 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets

You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about. If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen.