Voice-Controlled 55-Inch Lenovo K91 SmartTV Features Android 4.0, Video On Demand

Lenovo's coming out with a 55-inch smart TV that has three firsts to its name: It's the first TV from Lenovo, the first TV running Qualcomm's 1.5-GHz 8060 Snapdragon CPU, and it's also the only set so far to run Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich).

The 55-inch set full HD 3D backlit panel has a 240GHz refresh rate, and audio is compliments of SRS TrusurroundHD. The hard drive gives you 8GB of media storage space, with a removable SD card adding an extra 2GB.

Thanks to the Ice Cream Sandwich U1, the Lenovo K91 SmartTV offers apps in addition to your regular TV programming. Wi-Fi connection is here too, of course, along with access to the Lenovo Cloud and voice control technology for controlling the set with your voice. Video On Demand content is based on user's past viewing history. (Starting to get why it's called the SmartTV?)

Lenovo hasn't provided any pricing or release info for the Lenovo K91--in fact, there's no guarantee it will make it stateside. In any case, we'll have a hands-on up shortly.

In addition to voice-control tech, the SmartTV's remote control features a touchpad and motion sensor. For video conferencing and screen-sharing, you have a 5-megapixel integrated webcam.