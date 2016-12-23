How to Use an External Microphone with Skype

For your typical video call, the built-in microphone on your laptop is sufficient. If you’re looking to start a podcast, or record audio, however, there are far better ways to capture audio. A relatively inexpensive external microphone will produce far richer sound without a lot of fuss in setting it up. In fact, Skype builds the option into its menu settings to give you an experience that’s pretty plug-and-play -- with a few minor tweaks.

1. Open Skype.

2. Open the Settings menu by clicking Skype > Preferences on macOS or the gear icon on Windows.

3. Click the Audio/Video tab on macOS or scroll down to Microphone on Windows.

4. Under the Microphone dropdown (either operating system) select the new microphone you’d like to use.

Skype Tips