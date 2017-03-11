How to Turn Your Windows PC Into a Mobile Hotspot

If you have just one Ethernet cable and no access to other Wi-Fi, using your PC as a hotspot could be a lifesaver. With it, you can add phones, other laptops or anything else that needs Wi-Fi. It's really simple to do in Windows 10. Here's how:

1. Go to Settings > Network and Internet.

2. Choose "Mobile Hotspot" on the right rail.

3. Move the top switch to "on."

4. Click the Edit button to change the network name and password. You can also choose between the 2.4-GHz and 5-GHz wireless bands.

