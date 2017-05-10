The Lenovo ThinkPad T460 Just Dropped to $699

Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops are iconic business machines and no laptop embodies that like the ThinkPad T460. It's a 14-inch productivity powerhouse with epic battery life, an excellent keyboard, and solid overall performance. This Editors' Choice laptop is currently $100 off at Newegg.

At 3.8 pounds, the ThinkPad T460 isn't the thinnest business laptop around, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Lenovo uses the extra girth to accommodate a removable battery - Lenovo calls it PowerBridge - which is a huge advantage against its competitors.

This lets you combine the laptop's internal 3-cell battery with a removable 3- or 6-cell unit. When paired with the 6-cell unit, the laptop lasts a unheard of 17 hours and 4 minutes. With the 3-cell you can expect 8 hours and 26 minutes.

Buy on Newegg

In terms of hardware, this base config T460 features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive.

The laptop also has a glass-fiber reinforced plastic chassis, which should help it survive a few scrapes and scratches.

If you're looking for a stronger configuration, Newegg also has the ThinkPad T460 with a 1080p LCD, 2.6GHz Core i7-6600U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,399. That's $600 under Lenovo's direct price for this system.

Though it has since been replaced by the ThinkPad T470, the T460 is still a very capable laptop in 2017. At just $699.99, it's a strong deal.