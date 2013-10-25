Tablet World Series Game 2: iPad Mini Retina vs. Lenovo Miix2

UPDATE: To vote in Game 3 -- Google Nexus 7 vs. Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch -- go to blog.laptopmag.com/tablet-world-series-2013-nexus-7-vs-kindle-fire-hdx

Game 1 of the 2013's Tablet World Series was almost the blow-out that saw the Red Sox win over Detroit in Game 1 of the MLB Series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 beat the iPad Air by a margin of 37 percent. Today's matchup between the Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display vs. the Lenovo Miix2 promises to be just as exciting. You'll have until 8 a.m. tomorrow (10/26) to cast your vote.

The new iPad mini with Retina Display builds on a winning formula by adding a sharp 2049 x 1536-pixel resolution screen to an already sleek design. This slate can also burn rubber around the bases, thanks to speedy A7 CPU. You'll also find a 5-MP camera for capturing the action and a slick new iOS 7 user interface.

However, newcomer Lenovo Miix2 has some moves that won't make it easy to beat. This 8-inch Windows 8.1 tablet has been training with Intel. And the results show in the specs that include Intel's Bay Trail-T Quad Core processor, integrated Intel HD graphics, 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The Miix2 will support a stylus and will come preloaded with Microsoft Home and Student 2013,. Plus, the Miix2 costs only $299, $100 less than the new iPad mini.

Which of these tablets deserves to move on to the next round and which should go home? Cast your vote below. Only you can choose the victor.

