How to Subscribe to RSS Feeds in Safari

RSS, also known as Really Simple Syndication, provides a great way to keep up with your favorite websites and skim through the headlines to find the articles. Safari makes it really simple to subscribe to a website's RSS feed in just a few clicks.

1. Open the website you want to subscribe to.

2. Click the RSS icon on the website. The look and placement of the RSS link will differ by site, but here's an example:

3. Click the Sidebar button. This will expand the bookmarks, reading, and shared links menus.

4. Click the @ symbol tab and then click Subscriptions at the bottom.

5. Click Add Feed.

6. Click Done.

You'll now see the latest content from websites you've subscribed to in the sidebar.

