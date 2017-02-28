Get an Ideapad 510 with Core i7, 1080p and an SSD for $599

The Lenovo Ideapad 51o is a solid laptop for media consumption or work. Clad in white with silver accents, it stands out from the sea of black corporate notebooks without being overly gaudy or inappropriate for an office setting.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "CLEARANCE019" to drop the price of this notebook from $779.99 to $599.99. (The coupon only applies to the step-up model, which is the second configuration from the left). That price gets you a 15.6-inch machine with a 1080p display, 2.5GHz Core i7-6500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 5-pound notebook also includes a DVD drive, which is rare in today's mainstream laptops.

In terms of connectivity, you get two USB ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, and Gigabit Ethernet. That makes it not only cheaper than competing systems, but also more versatile since it can connect to a variety of peripherals. All Ideapad 510 configurations also come with speakers by Harman Kardon, which offer better-than-average audio.

The Ideapad 510's 6th-generation CPU won't beat some of today's higher end systems like Dell's XPS line, but at this price we don't expect it to. Instead it provides reliable performance at a price that undercuts much of the competition.