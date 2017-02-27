Trending

Save $60 on Asus's Powerful, Lightweight ZenBook UX330UA

By News 

The Asus ZenBook UX330UA is one of the best laptop values you can get today. It packs the perfect mix of style, power, and portability at a price that won't break the bank. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the laptop's price from $759.99 to a very affordable $699.

Traditionally, mainstream notebooks tend to compromise in one area, but the 2.7-pound Asus offers the type of hardware and performance you'd expect from a system that costs well over $900. The laptop has a plain, but attractive silver chassis. We found that its 13.3-inch 1080p display offers bright, sharp images with vibrant color.

In terms of performance, the UX330UA is a very capable mainstream machine thanks to its 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor which has been paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It scored a solid 7,182 on Geekbench 4, which is remarkably close to the pricier Dell XPS 13's 7,287 score.

Unlike some ultra-thin laptops (we're looking at you, Apple), the UX330UA provides all the ports you could possibly need including two USB ports, a micro HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card reader.

We were even impressed by the system's Harman Kardon speakers, which offered accurate audio that was loud enough to fill a small room.

Simply put, if you want the best ultrabook for your money, look no further than the ZenBook UX330UA.