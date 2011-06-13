Sandy Bridge MacBook Airs Coming Next Month?

Ah summer, the time when a young tech nerd's fancy turns to fantasizing about new MacBook releases. The rumor mill has a MacBook Air refresh hitting stores as early as next month with OS X 10.7 Lion and Sandy Bridge CPUs inside.

If this is true, it's good news for Air lovers. In the last refresh Apple nailed the design aspect, but performance-wise the ultraportable wasn't the best thanks to the older processors inside. But with a Sandy Bridge chip inside we could see performance good enough to make the Air worthy of being a primary notebook and not just an expensive travel laptop. As the 11.6-inch model is also included in the rumored refresh, customers who want the ultimate in power and portability will have something to drool over.

This raises an important question: how much will the new MacBook Airs cost? Can Apple keep the current pricing with newer CPUs? The last time they did that was with the MacBook Pro 13-inch, which lost a little bit of its Pro-ness (and expense) by losing the Nvidia graphics. Will Apple skimp on an aspect of the Air so keep the budget the same or raise the already premium price?