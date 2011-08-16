Report: iPhone 5 Set For October 7th Launch, iPad 3 Next Year

The rumor that an iPhone 5 event was coming on September 7th has been put to rest, but new rumors are ready to step up to the plate. The scuttlebutt now predicts a launch date for the company's new device to be October 7th, with an iPad 3 tablet unveiling sometime in 2012. That is, according to sources close to Apple product blog TiPb.

The blog claims that either "an iPhone 4GS style device" or an entirely revamped iPhone 5 phone could be unveiled as early as the first week in October. The site offers further conjecture, saying that an iPad 3 has been pushed back to Spring 2012 due to trouble expanding a Retina-class resolution screen to fit the tablet's larger display.

Who sits at the root of this information remains shrouded in mystery. Adding fuel to fire is an additional report from 9to5 Mac that the next generation iPhone will indeed hit the streets on October 7th. The blog goes on to say that two iPhones will be sold, a cheap iPhone 4 variant and a robust iPhone 5 running a dual-core A5 CPU with a new iOS version and boasting an 8-megapixel camera. Is all this likely? Perhaps, and we can't wait to find out for sure.

via TiPB, 9to5 Mac