Opera's Currency Converter Makes Holiday Shopping Easier

No longer will you look at that scarf on Etsy from a seller in Denmark and go searching for the exchange rate from the Euro to the dollar.

Version 42 of the Opera Browser has just what you need this holiday season -- a currency converter.

All you have to do is highlight the price you want to look up and watch as the browser immediately shows your local currency. You can choose your local tender in settings, and Opera currently supports 32 different currencies based on on values from the European Central Bank. If your own bank has different values, you may see a different rate reflected on your credit card or debit card statement.

Opera has been hard at work adding new features to its browser this year, including an unlimited, free VPN and a low-power mode to save battery life.

