$299 NuVision Duo 10 2-in-1 Offers Stylus, Fingerprint Sensor

Cheap doesn't necessarily mean bad. It's a sentiment that NuVision, a California-based company that specializes at televisions and tablets is hoping catch on. According to Liliputing, the company has just announced the Duo 10 2-in-1 tablet for $299. The 10-inch hybrid device runs Windows 10 and is on a par with the Lenovo Miix 310.

Because it's powered by a 1.4-GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8300 Cherry Trail processor with 2GB of RAM, you're not going to be editing video or running AutoCAD on this 2.4 pound, 10.2 x 7.7 x 0.7 inch device. However, that's plenty of performance for watching video, shooting off a few emails and perusing your social media posts. The tablet also features 64GB of onboard storage.

The Duo 10 offers a lot of ports for such a cheap device. In addition to the two USB 2.0 ports, you'll get a USB Type-C port and mini HDMI on the keyboard. The tablet has a microUSB port, memory card slot and headphone jack. A 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera should deliver passable stills and videos. I'm not entirely thrilled with the 1280 x 800 IPS display, but it's on a par with what the competition offers.

A couple of major bonuses are the integrated fingerprint sensor on the keyboard and the stylus, which ships with the system. Most companies charge a pretty penny for either feature, so it's a nice value add for an affordable gadget.