Trending

Next iPads Arriving Later Than Expected (Report)

By

We've reported that 2017's new iPads may come in three sizes but it appears that they could be arriving later in the year than expected. While early rumors pointed towards a Spring 2017 release for the slates, a new report claims that the tablets will launch in the second half of 2017.

This report comes from Digitimes, which claims its supply chain sources note that the 9.7-inch iPad will enter production in the first quarter of the year, whereas the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch slates will be produced in the second quarter. 

The 9.7-inch iPad is reportedly going to be the more-affordable item in the line, with the 10.5 inch iPad being the new standard model. That 10.5-inch iPad will feature an A10X CPU, an advanced version of the chip now shipping in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Apple will also likely include the new CPU in the revised 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks