MSI's Beastly GL62M Gaming Laptop Now Just $999

The MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop does something few gaming rigs do — it delivers respectable gaming specs at a reasonable price.

Although it normally retails for $1,299, Newegg is offering MSI's 15-inch powerhouse for just $999 after an instant $250 discount and this $50 mail-in rebate.

Buy on Newegg

MSI is known for its feature-packed gaming laptops and the GL62M doesn't disappoint. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card.

To keep its laptop running cool, MSI also includes built-in thermal solutions for both the laptop's CPU and GPU. Gamers are also treated to a customizable Steel Series backlit keyboard. In terms of connectivity, you get USB 3.0, USB Type-C, a memory card slot, and HDMI connectivity.

Further sweetening the deal are a few freebies, which include Rocket League, an MSI laptop backpack, and an MSI gaming journal. All of this is in a package that comes in at just shy of a grand.

Moreover, we voted MSI one of the best gaming laptop brands of 2017.

The deal is available today only, so we suggest you move fast if you're looking to for a new gaming machine.