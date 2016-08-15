NFL Surface Type Cover Keyboard Unveiled

Microsoft announced new NFL team-branded editions of its Surface Type Cover keyboard, which will work with the Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4. The keyboards will be available starting Aug. 15 at Microsoft Stores and at microsoftonline.com for $159.
The NFL-branded keyboards look to be versions of the Signature Type Cover ($159), albeit with team logos on the underside. The keyboards are swathed in a two-tone, gray mélange Alcantara fabric, "a unique and innovative material used in high-end luxury products, sourced only from Italy," according to Microsoft's site.
However, the NFL Type Covers will have a little something extra for the fans. Here's a look at the special features of each.
|Arizona CardinalsMacro key inserts "Show me the money!"
|Atlanta FalconsSpeakers automatically increase volume to drown out conversation.
|Baltimore RavensPretty good, but questions about how long it will hold up.
|Buffalo BillsPackaging claims it's a lot better than it actually performs.
|Carolina PanthersStarts Dabbing every time you send an email.
|Chicago BearsWorks pretty well, but gets consistently bad reviews online.
|Cincinnati BengalsBuilt-in speakers say, "Who Dey!" but not much else.
|Cleveland BrownsHas only two keys: Escape and Delete.
|Dallas CowboysTwice as large as the others and makes a lot of noise as you type, but only half the keys work.
|Denver BroncosHas a dedicated button for ordering Papa John's Pizza.
|Detroit LionsRandomly enters curse words as you type.
|Green Bay PackersComes with built-in finger warmers, which you'll never use.
|Houston TexansWorks well at first, but falls apart quickly.
|Indianapolis ColtsOnly works well indoors.
|Jacksonville JaguarsCompatible only with Microsoft Surface RT.
|Kansas City ChiefsTypes everything you enter, but very, very slowly.
|Los Angeles RamsWill get up and move off your desk every few years.
|Miami DolphinsAlways compared to older, far superior Microsoft PS2 ergonomic keyboard.
|Minnesota VikingsTop of keyboard may cave in unexpectedly.
|New England PatriotsCan be inflated or deflated to just the right height.
|New Orleans SaintsHas one really good key, but it might fall off at any time.
|New York GiantsNever seems to work, except during big presentations.
|New York JetsComes with a retro mink liner, but works only a quarter of the time.
|Oakland RaidersMade up of used parts from other keyboards.
|Philadelphia EaglesTypes everything in all caps. Easily removable batteries for throwing at opponents.
|Pittsburgh SteelersKeyboard made out of iron, weighs 10 pounds.
|San Francisco 49ersHas LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth, but can't connect in the air with anything.
|Seattle SeahawksAutomatically pairs with noise-cancelling headset.
|San Diego ChargersThreatens to shut down unless you renew your subscription to Office 365.
|Tampa Bay BuccaneersNote: Creamsicle-colored version has been recalled.
|Tennessee TitansOlder models were great, but it hasn't worked well in about a decade.
|WashingtonOwner Dan Snyder charges you 10 cents every time you press a letter.
Editor's Note: If you haven't guessed this is a parody by now, well, it is.
