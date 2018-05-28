Walmart Has Dirt-Cheap Chromebooks for Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is here, but before fire up the barbecue grill, you'll want to browse through our roundup of Walmart's best Memorial Day deals.

The retailer is discounting hundreds of devices from Chromebooks to iPads. Like all holidays, there are some fake deals to watch out for this weekend, so we're just highlighting the best bargains the retailer has to offer.

So before you fire up the grill, celebrate the unofficial start of summer with these discounts.

Laptops

HP Chromebook x360 for $249.99 : The Chromebook x360 is great as a coffee table laptop or secondary machine when you're on the go. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. It's $50 off it's normal price.

: The Chromebook x360 is great as a coffee table laptop or secondary machine when you're on the go. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. It's $50 off it's normal price. Acer Chromook 11 for $217.98 : If you want a budget laptop with a ruggedized design, look no further than the Acer Chromebook 11. Normally priced at $230, it features a spill-resistant keyboard and can stand up to daily bumps and tumbles. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC.

: If you want a budget laptop with a ruggedized design, look no further than the Acer Chromebook 11. Normally priced at $230, it features a spill-resistant keyboard and can stand up to daily bumps and tumbles. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. Acer Swift 3 Laptop for $649 : The Swift 3 is a solid, everyday laptop that packs a current-gen Intel processor. Although Amazon has it for $699, Walmart undercuts its rival by $50. It features 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

: The Swift 3 is a solid, everyday laptop that packs a current-gen Intel processor. Although Amazon has it for $699, Walmart undercuts its rival by $50. It features 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Lenovo Legion Y520 Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1050Ti for $849 : The Legion Y520 is a budget gaming laptop with a stylish design and comfortable keyboard that was made for extended use. This model packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1050Ti graphics card. It's $150 off and $70 under Newegg's sale price for the same configuration.

: The Legion Y520 is a budget gaming laptop with a stylish design and comfortable keyboard that was made for extended use. This model packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1050Ti graphics card. It's $150 off and $70 under Newegg's sale price for the same configuration. MSI GX63VR 4K Laptop w/ GTX 1070 for $1,399: The MSI packs everything you need to run your favorite games at their max settings. It's $600 off its normal price and $170 under Newegg's price. This VR-ready laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 6GB GTX 1070 video card.

Accessories

Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse for $19.99 : The G300s is an ambidextrous gaming mouse with nine programmable buttons, support for up to three memory profiles, and a 2,500 dpi sensor. Walmart undercuts Newegg's price by $7.

: The G300s is an ambidextrous gaming mouse with nine programmable buttons, support for up to three memory profiles, and a 2,500 dpi sensor. Walmart undercuts Newegg's price by $7. Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma Stealth Keyboard for $79: Dock your laptop and get ready for some PC gaming with the BlackWidow Tournament Edition Keyboard. It has a compact layout and uses Razer's Orange switches, which were designed for speed and responsiveness. It's $60 under Amazon's price for the same keyboard.

iPad

iPad Mini 4 for $299.99: The iPad Mini 4 is the perfect iPad for those who want the smallest tablet possible and don't mind being a processor behind Apple's other iPads. Currently $100 off, it's also the cheapest Apple tablet you'll find. If you want the 10.5-inch iPad, click on over to Best Buy because they're taking $100 off the 64GB model, $125 off the 256GB model, and $150 off the 512GB model.

