Save Big on XPS and Alienware for Dell's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is still a week away, but that's not stopping Dell from unleashing a fury of deals.

The PC manufacturer is slashing prices on a wide range of laptops from its Inspiron family to its top-of-the line Alienware rigs. Some of Dell's best deals will be limited time only, so we're creating a cheat sheet walking you through the best of their Memorial Day sale.

Available Now:

These are the best deals you can purchase today.

Dell S2419HM for $199.99 ($100 0ff) - This 23.8-inch monitor features an ultra-thin bezel, which gives you the most screen real estate possible. It supports 8-bit color and HDR content. Most importantly, it provided impressive performance across all of our lab tests.

XPS 15 for $1,259.99 ($140 off): The new XPS 15 (9570) is getting one of its first ever price cuts. Use coupon "XPSMEM10" to take $140 off this configuration. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1050Ti 4GB video card.

Inspiron 13 7000 for $779.99 ($50 off) - The Inspiron 13 7000 is a reliable — and affordable 2-in-1 with a bright display, USB Type-C support, and solid audio. It's battery was short in our tests, but if you don't plan on traveling far with this machine, it'd make for a good mainstream notebook.

Available May 28:

Dell's best deals will go live on Memorial Day. Here are the best deals you can expect throughout the day.

11am: Inspiron 11 3000 for $149.99 ($50 off) - The Inspiron 11 3000 is Dell's bargain bin laptop, but don't be fooled by its super-low price. The Celeron N3060-powered laptop lasted a whopping 13 hours and 39 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is unheard of from laptops in this price point.

11am: Inspiron 11 3000 for $149.99 ($50 off) - The Inspiron 11 3000 is Dell's bargain bin laptop, but don't be fooled by its super-low price. The Celeron N3060-powered laptop lasted a whopping 13 hours and 39 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is unheard of from laptops in this price point.

11am: G5 15 for $849.99 ($200 off) - If the G3 15 wasn't enough, the G5 15 packs a slightly stiffer punch for a few bucks more. This $849 system houses an 8th-gen Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 4GB GTX 1050Ti graphics card. Typically, this configuration would set you back at least $1,049.

5pm: XPS 13 for $849.99 ($150 off) - No Dell sale is complete with a discount on its premium XPS laptop. On Memorial Day, you'll be able to purchase an XPS 13 with an 8th-gen quad-core Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $850. This configuration normally sells for $999 or $899 on sale, so you'll be saving $150.

5pm: Alienware 15 for $1,399.99 ($750 off) - Dell is saving its best sale for last. Originally priced at $2,149.99, this new Alienware 15 packs an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and an 8GB GTX 1070 graphics card. This machine means serious business and this price is hands-down the best we've seen for this configuration.

Some of Dell's best sales will begin on Monday evening — when most people will either be leaving the beach or enjoying dinner — so be sure to keep an eye on the clock if you want an XPS or new Alienware laptop.