Get Asus' Budget VivoBook For Just $479

The Asus VivoBook F510UA is one of the best budget laptops on the market. Although this mainstream notebook normally sells for $599, Amazon has slashed its price to an all-time low of $479.

This isn't the first deal we've seen on Asus' all-rounder. Just last month we saw it on sale for $549 and earlier in the year it hit $499. However, at its current price of $479, it's an unbeatable bargain. By comparison, Walmart and Newegg are both selling this laptop/configuration for $599.

Buy Asus VivoBook F510UA Laptop on Amazon.com

In terms of hardware, the VivoBook F510UA features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. The only trade off you're making is with regards to its hard drive. We would've preferred a faster solid state drive, but at this price point that's essentially impossible. Even our Editors' Choice budget laptop — the $349 Acer Aspire E 15 — packs a 7th-gen CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

Connectivity-wise, the Asus is equipped with USB Type-C and USB Type-A, HDMI, and an SD card reader. There's also a built-in fingerprint sensor.

A deal this good won't last for ever, so make sure to act quick before its price spikes back to normal.