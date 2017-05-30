Updated MacBooks May Debut at Next Week's WWDC

If you're looking to buy a new MacBook, we advise waiting a week. That's because there's yet another sign that the company's annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) will involve the launch of new Mac laptops.

This report comes from 9to5Mac, which pointed out that the home delivery date for the 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook has fallen back to June 5, the same date as the WWDC event. The laptop won't be in brick-and-mortar stores until June 8.

This is the latest in a series of stories implying that Apple will be revising its notebooks next week. A previous report suggested that both the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro will be updated to Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors, and that the presumed-dead MacBook Air will come back to life.

Doubters have enough reason to look at the rumors with suspicion, though, as Apple doesn't always debut new hardware at WWDC. This year may prove to be an exception, with many looking for the company to debut new toys, including a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a Siri-based home-automation device that competes with Amazon's Echo devices.

Of all of the above devices, though, the revised MacBooks may be the most important to get out soon, as the PC laptop market has been aflood with Kaby Lake CPUs since 2016. Making matters more urgent? Intel's already talking about its 8th-Gen Core i CPUs.

Image Credit: Jeremy Lips/Laptop

